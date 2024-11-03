Odisha to Lay Stress on Developing All Its Heritage Sites Including Dhauli Announced CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: The Dhauli Hill is a unique hill with a rich history unique to Odisha. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said at the opening of the 52nd foundation day festivities of the Dhauli Shanti Stupa in Dhauli that it is a symbol of the fortitude, courage, and strength of the courageous children of Kalinga. He went on to say that the blood and tears shed by Odisha’s brave youngsters had bound the pilgrimage site of Dhauli together.

The Chief Minister, who was present at the event held in Dhauli, stated that Emperor Ashoka had adopted Buddhism and made a vow of peace following the Kalinga War in 261 BC.

“Odisha’s name comes first when Buddhism is discussed,” the chief minister stated. There is no other Indian province that can compare to the spread of Buddhism in Odisha and Bihar-Odisha. In the sixth century BC, Buddhism began to spread throughout Odisha. On the banks of the Daya River in the region of Dhauli, a significant turning point in Indian history occurred.

He added that although Dhauli is a Buddhist image, the state’s citizens now recognize it as a part of their culture since it has become so ingrained in Odia language, customs, and culture. The Dhulai Shanti Stupa will continue to grow, and the neighborhood will be much enhanced.

According to the Chief Minister, all of our heritage sites, including Dhauli, will be developed according to a coordinated plan.

Prithviraj Harichandan, the law minister of Odisha, and renowned Buddhist monk T Okangi were guests on the show.