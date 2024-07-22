Odisha to Introduce Samrudh Krushak Niti Policy with ₹3,100 per Quintal Paddy Procurement, Announces Governor Raghubar Das

Governor Raghubar Das announced at the first session of the 17th Odisha Assembly that the government will introduce the Samrudh Krushak Niti policy, under which paddy will be procured at ₹3,100 per quintal with payments made within 48 hours via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The PM-KUSUM scheme will be fully implemented to provide renewable energy solutions for micro-irrigation, with a special focus on drip irrigation. Ten irrigation projects will be launched in Balangir, Kalahandi, Bargarh, and Nuapada and completed on schedule.