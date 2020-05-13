Odisha to introduce a certificate course on Covid-19 management, CM directed officials to accelerate MGNREGS, Mission Shakti programmes

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has decided to introduce a certificate course on Covid-19 management for the inmates of Temporary Medical Camps (TMCs). After completion of the course, the inmates would be issued with certificates.

On completion of their quarantine period, they would work as Covid-19 volunteers in their villages to spread awareness on the deadly disease thereby helping the Government in containment of the virus.

The decision was taken at a review meeting on containment of Covid-19 and revival of economy held via a videoconference under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday.

It was also decided to increase the numbers of beds at the Covid Care Centres in Ganjam, Baleswar, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balangir districts in next one week.

Besides, the Chief Minister decided to promulgate three ordinances to strengthen the State’s agricultural economy.

To revive the economy and livelihoods and economy, he directed the concerned officials to accelerate the MGNREGS and Mission Shakti programmes. He asked all departments to make plans for provision of works to more numbers of people in the respective fields. He also assured to sanction addition funds to strengthen the rural economy.

“Mission Shakti workers have so far made over 50 lakh masks, out of which 46 lakh have already been distributed. Meanwhile, Rs 300 crore interest-free loans have been provided to SHGs,” informed a release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and DGP Abhay, among others, were present at the meeting.

Related

comments