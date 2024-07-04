Odisha to implement the Mission Shakti programme of Union WCD ministry, says CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha to implement the Mission Shakti programme of Union WCD ministry, says Chief Minister Mohan Majhi. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed for implementation of the Union Women & Child Development Ministry’s integrated women’s empowerment programme ‘Mission Shakti’ in Odisha.

The programme includes One Stop Centre, Women’s Helpline, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Hub for Women Empowerment, Sakhi Niwas, Shakti Sadan, Children’s Home and Pradhan Mantri Matrubandana.

The ‘Mission Shakti’ scheme aims to improve the safety, security and empowerment of women and implementation of the scheme in Odisha will lead to better coordination between the state government and the central government.

It is worth noting that the new BJP government in Odisha has decided to take full advantage of various centrally-introduced schemes.