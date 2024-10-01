Odisha To Implement ‘Ayushman Bharat’ Alongside ‘Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana’ Soon: Mukesh Mahaling

Bhubaneswar: Ayushman Bharat-Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Health Insurance Yojana is going to be launched soon in Odisha, said Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Tuesday. This initiative combines the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) with the state’s own Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY).

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling announced that the scheme will benefit approximately 3.5 crore people from one crore families across Odisha. Beneficiaries will receive health cards enabling them to access cashless treatment at around 27,000 empanelled hospitals nationwide12.

Under the new scheme, male beneficiaries will receive health insurance coverage up to ₹5 lakh, while female beneficiaries will be covered up to ₹10 lakh. The initiative also includes special provisions for senior citizens above 70 years and migrant laborers2.

The Ayushman Bharat-Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana replaces the previous Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), expanding the scope and benefits of health coverage. The integration of these schemes is expected to significantly enhance healthcare accessibility and affordability for the state’s residents.