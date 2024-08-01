Odisha to get potatoes from UP from now on; import of potatoes from West Bengal will be stopped gradually says Odisha Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha to get potatoes from UP from now on; import of potatoes from West Bengal will be stopped gradually as TMC goons are creating trouble and extorting money on border: Odisha Food Suppliers and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra.
