Odisha to get potatoes from UP from now on; import of potatoes from West Bengal will be stopped gradually says Odisha Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha to get potatoes from UP from now on; import of potatoes from West Bengal will be stopped gradually as TMC goons are creating trouble and extorting money on border: Odisha Food Suppliers and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra.

