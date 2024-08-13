Odisha To Get Four New NH Projects Worth Rs 15,000 Cr

New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan attended a review meeting presided over by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on the 51 NH projects being implemented by the National Highways Authority (NHAI) in the state.

Chief Secretary of Odisha, Manoj Ahuja, ACS, Revenue and Disaster Management and Principal Secretary, Works, Govt of Odisha also attended the review meeting.

In this meeting, it was agreed that the ongoing projects would be accelerated in coordination with the Odisha government.

Chief Minister Majhi has assured that since road construction is the priority of the Odisha government, all cooperation will be extended and issues like land acquisition and availability of construction materials will be resolved soon.

In this meeting, it was agreed to implement 4 new highway projects in Odisha from Bhubaneswar to Puri, Chandikhol to Barbil, Khurda to Nayagarh, and Kesinga to Junagarh at an estimated cost of Rs 15,000 Crores.

A. Proposed projects by Odisha CM Mohan Majhi:

Bhubaneswar – Puri ( 60 km): 6 lanes along with service road with an estimated cost of Rs.1800 crore

Chandikhol – Barbil (2000 km): Estimated cost is Rs.10,000 Crores along with Service Road

Khurda-Nayagarh NH-57 (54 km): 4-lane with service road in the built-up area with an estimated cost of Rs. 1100 crores

Kesinga-Junagarh NH-26 (46 km): 4-lane with an estimated cost of Rs. 1000 crores

All four projects worth Rs.15,000 crore were agreed upon and it was decided to prepare DPR.

B. Rs.2500 crore has been sanctioned for two laning of Koraput-Podamari project (National Highway-326) (246 km).

C. Rs.500 crore has been disbursed this year under the Central Roads and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF). Moreover, additional funds would be sanctioned after usage.

D. Rs.250 crore earmarked under Setu Bandhan Yojana for Odisha.

E. A DPR will be submitted for the development of National Highways in Odisha at a cost of Rs 3400 crore.

In today’s review meeting, Union Minister Gadkari discussed with Chief Minister Majhi on future projects worth Rs 21,650 crore.

F. Likewise, on the request of CM Majhi, Union Minister Gadkari has agreed to further study the feasibility of the following proposals:-

The spine of Odisha (Atal Expressway) Motu – Tiringi (969 km) passes through 9 districts with an estimated project cost of Rs.15,000 crore for the West-East connectivity corridor.

a) Jharsuguda-Balasore(383 km) approximately Rs 7,500 crore

b) Nuapada – Astaranga (491 km) approximately Rs 9500 crore

c) Brundababahal – Gopalpur (357 km) approximately Rs.6800 crores

d) Sambalpur – Satabhaya (404 km) approximately Rs.5477 crores

Grand Ring Road

a) Brahmapur – Jeypore (287 km) approximately Rs.9000 crore

b) Jeypore – Rourkela (638 km) approximately Rs.2500 crores

c) Rourkela-Jaleshwar (391 km) approximately Rs.2200 crores

d) Jaleswar – Brahampur (442 km on National Highway-16)