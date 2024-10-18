

Mumbai: Vedanta’s vision for Odisha aims for a decade of transformation and future prospects.



In the bustling metropolis of Mumbai, a significant announcement reverberated through the corridors of industry and governance. Vedanta Limited, a leading natural resources company, has been a steadfast partner to the state of Odisha for over two decades. With an impressive investment exceeding Rs 1 trillion, Vedanta has created more than 100,000 jobs in the region. This partnership has not only contributed to economic growth but also transformed the lives of many in Odisha.

During the Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 roadshow—dubbed “Utkarsh Odisha”—Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal unveiled plans for further investment amounting to Rs 1 lakh crore. This ambitious initiative will lead to the establishment of a massive industrial complex featuring a 6 million tons per annum alumina refinery and a 3 million tons aluminium plant aimed at producing green aluminium powered by renewable energy sources. With bauxite mines like Sijimali now under Vedanta’s control, these developments promise to bolster downstream industries across various sectors including automotive, power generation, construction, and railways.

As Odisha aligns itself with its goal of becoming one of India’s most developed states and achieving a half-trillion-dollar economy by 2030, Vedanta envisions Rayagada as a burgeoning hub comparable to Jharsuguda.

Odisha’s Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi passionately addressed the gathering during this pivotal moment. He emphasized that under the new double-engine government framework, his administration is dedicated to realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for “Viksit Bharat” by 2047. The CM expressed gratitude towards Agarwal for increasing investments in Odisha and underscored that this collaboration would generate an additional 200,000 jobs along with opportunities for thousands of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The conclave culminated in an optimistic outlook for both Vedanta and Odisha as stakeholders forged ahead together toward mutual prosperity. Strong policies from the state government combined with private sector investments promise to reshape the economic landscape of Odisha significantly in the years leading up to 2030. As Aluminium—deemed “the metal of the future”—continues to rise in demand due to its versatility across industries, this partnership stands poised to ensure that both Vedanta and Ohio flourish together amidst ongoing advancements.

In summary, as Odia citizens welcome these transformative changes spearheaded by corporate collaboration with their government leaders, they can look forward with hope toward sustainable development fueled by innovation—a fitting narrative encapsulated within “Utkarsh Odisha.”

Under the leadership of CM Mohan Charan Majhi, we will continue to contribute to the state’s economic progress, empower communities, and enhance the quality of life for millions in Odisha.

This announcement not only reaffirms Vedanta’s position as a key partner in Odisha’s development but also strengthens the state’s potential to become a global hub for Aluminium and industrial innovation.