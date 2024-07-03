Odisha to Get 400 New Electric Buses, ‘Mo Bus’ Rebranding Announced

After renaming the LAccMI scheme, Odisha’s Urban Development Minister, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, announced plans to rename the ‘Mo Bus’ service to ‘Ama Bus’. “Our government prioritizes the people’s needs, so it will be good to rename ‘Mo Bus’ as ‘Ama Bus’,” said Mahapatra. He rode a ‘Mo Bus’ from Master Canteen Square to Press Chhak in Bhubaneswar, engaging with passengers and staff to understand their concerns. He also stated that the system and color of the buses would be revised after discussions with the Chief Minister. The state recently renamed the LAccMI scheme to ‘Mukhyamantri Bus Seva’.