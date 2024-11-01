Odisha to Expand Mangrove Forests in Coastal Areas for Cyclone Protection

The mangrove forests (hental bana) in Bhitarkanika National Park played a crucial role in reducing the impact of Cyclone Dana, which recently hit Odisha’s coast. While government efforts were important, the mangroves acted as a natural barrier, disrupting water flow with their roots and leaves. Environmentalists noted that better infrastructure alongside these mangroves could further minimize cyclone damage. In response, the Odisha government has announced plans to expand mangrove and casuarina plantations along the coast to strengthen natural defenses against cyclones. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari emphasized the protective role of hental bana and stated that efforts are underway to enhance mangrove planting for future disaster resilience. Odisha currently has 231 square kilometers of mangrove reserves.