Odisha to Establish 5 New Municipalities and 34 New NACs

Bhubaneswar: The government of Odisha has recently unveiled plans to introduce significant administrative changes in Odisha. During a recent announcement on Saturday, it was revealed that a total of 34 new Notified Area Councils (NACs) will be established across 20 districts. Additionally, five NACs in four districts are set to undergo transformation into municipalities. This initiative comes amidst the approaching Lok Sabha and Odisha Legislative Assembly elections, underscoring the government’s proactive stance in addressing regional development and governance.