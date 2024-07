Governor Raghubar Das announced at the first session of the 17th Odisha Assembly that the state will enact a new Education Policy aligned with NEP-2020. The policy aims to advance holistic educational reforms, including offering legal, medical, and engineering courses in Odia. It will also enhance digital learning by establishing state-of-the-art computer labs in government schools, introduce STEM education with tech industry collaboration, and start coding classes from the sixth grade.