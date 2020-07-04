Odisha to conduct House to house survey in rural areas,in slums of urban areas in the coming 45 days

Bhubaneswar: House to house survey shall be undertaken in rural areas and in slums of urban areas in the coming 45 days. The ASHAs shall collect information regarding health condition of everybody and the persons with Covid/Flue like symptoms shall be taken to Covid Care Home. If tested positive, the patient shall be referred to exclusive Covid Care Hospital for treatment. Persons tested negative should be advised to follow the Quarantine protocol strictly.

State Government has given paramount importance on tracing, testing and treatment to contain COVID-19. General public is requested not to conceal any symptom and persons even with a minimum symptom should strictly follow Home Quarantine guideline.

Related

comments