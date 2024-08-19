Odisha to Bring Back All Migrants from Bangladesh Within 20 Days

The Odisha government has launched efforts to repatriate all Odia citizens trapped in conflict-ridden Bangladesh within 20 days. Labour and Employees State Insurance Minister Ganesh Ram Khuntia announced that a list of migrant workers from Odisha in Bangladesh is being compiled. District Labour Officers are gathering information to aid in the repatriation process. Priority will be given to those who traveled with government permission, followed by unofficial migrants. The goal is to return all Odia workers within 15 to 20 days.