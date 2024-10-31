Odisha to Begin Distribution of New Ration Cards Next Month: Minister Patra

The distribution of new ration cards to eligible beneficiaries in Odisha will commence next month, as announced by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra.

Patra noted that over ten lakh people have applied for the new ration cards, and the government will begin issuing them after completing the scrutiny process. The e-KYC verification of applicants is currently underway to identify eligible beneficiaries. The Minister mentioned that the government has established 12 inclusion criteria for eligible families and 10 exclusion criteria for those deemed ineligible.