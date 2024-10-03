Odisha To Appoint 16,010 Teachers by October 5

Prev Post
Odisha Government to Host Roadshow in Delhi Ahead of Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, Welcoming 34 Countries
The Odisha government will appoint 16,010 teachers by October 5, according to School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond. He assured that no school will have a single teacher and that additional recruitment will be considered if necessary.
Schools lacking proper infrastructure will be upgraded under the PM Shri Yojana, providing smart classrooms and e-libraries. Gond also announced new uniforms for Class IX and X students, emphasizing that education should remain apolitical. He highlighted the government’s commitment to significantly revamping the education sector in Odisha.
Prev Post
Odisha Government to Host Roadshow in Delhi Ahead of Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, Welcoming 34 Countries