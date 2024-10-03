Odisha To Appoint 16,010 Teachers by October 5

The Odisha government will appoint 16,010 teachers by October 5, according to School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond. He assured that no school will have a single teacher and that additional recruitment will be considered if necessary.

Schools lacking proper infrastructure will be upgraded under the PM Shri Yojana, providing smart classrooms and e-libraries. Gond also announced new uniforms for Class IX and X students, emphasizing that education should remain apolitical. He highlighted the government’s commitment to significantly revamping the education sector in Odisha.