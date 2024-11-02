Odisha Targets Doubling Seafood Exports with New ‘Paradip’ Branding Initiative

The Odisha government plans to double seafood exports from Paradip Fishing Harbour by branding all products under the ‘Paradip’ name for greater international recognition. A European team will visit from November 11 to 22 to finalize deals.

Targeting high-demand seafood like marine fish, shrimp, crab, squid, octopus, and cuttlefish, the state will arrange modern containers and an air cargo facility to enhance exports. Srikanta Parida, President of OMFPA, highlighted the success of a previous European visit in 2017, which improved the quality and pricing of Paradip seafood. The upcoming visit is expected to facilitate further exports.