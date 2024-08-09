Odisha Targets 10,000 MW Renewable Capacity addition in the State by 2030: Leading the Charge in Green Energy Development with huge potential for Electrical & Electronic Manufacturers.

Bhubaneswar – The Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) hosted the first edition of the Odisha Power Conclave, in Bhubaneshwar today. This exclusive event brought together key government officials, industry stakeholders, policymakers, and leaders from the state’s power sector ecosystem. The Conclave highlighted Odisha’s potential to become a major hub for manufacturing and renewable energy, with a special focus on harnessing of solar &wind energy along with production of Green Hydrogen/Ammonia & energy storage through Pumped Storage Plants (PSPs).

Shri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister and Minister, Department of Energy, Government of Odisha, was the Chief Guest at the inaugural session of the conclave. Speaking at the event the Deputy Chief Minister acknowledged IEEMA’s efforts in the Eastern region and said, “I thank IEEMA for organising the Odisha Power Conclave for the first time. The state government is committed to the growth of the sector, and with the announcement of the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Surya Ghar Scheme, along with the energy sector’s expansion across the state and trained personnel, there is tremendous scope for harnessing of potential. We want the industry to establish their bases and set up units here,so that we can drive the growth of the sector forward.”

Hemant Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Government of Odisha, delivered a special address highlighting growth opportunities in Odisha, “We are very happy to host the Odisha Power Conclave by IEEMA’s Eastern Region. Odisha is the gateway to the Eastern and Northeastern regions and offers immense opportunities for the electrical & electronic equipment industry. Odisha itself presents a very large market for electrical & electronic equipment and when combined with the demand from neighbouring eastern states, we could become one of the most important locations for the industry. The upcoming Renewable Energy Projects has created a huge market of associated equipment in the State.Manufacturers can capitalise on the available resources along with cheap electricity which is a prime factor in the cost of end products. We are happy to work with IEEMA to create more such opportunities.” Speaking on the renewable energy sector in Odishahe said, “Odishais encouraging renewable power development, and it aims to produce 43% of the electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030”.

Trilochan Panda, MD, GRIDCO Limited, highlighted the opportunities in the renewable sector in Odisha, “We are moving forward towards energy transition. We are working on the proposals forRE capacity addition to the extent of 25,000–30,000 MW in renewable energy sector, not only to caterthe needs of the home state but to other states as well. The upcoming Hubs for production of Green Hydrogen/ Ammonia is going tocreate additional RE capacity to the tune of 12,000 MW. There is huge investment potential in the manufacturing sector of the electrical and electronics industry in the process of RE Capacity addition, managing the Grid variability and also the corresponding capcity addition in the Transmission & Distribution sector, ensuring power evacuation and distribution to the end consumers. The Electrical &Electronic Manufacturers need to grab the opportunities to set up their Units in Odisha by taking advantage of the policy benefits and conducive Government support.”

Speaking at the conclave Gagan Bihari Swain, Director (F&CA), GRIDCO Limited said, “We have investment proposals of Rs.15,000 crore in renewable energy. There will be further investment of Rs.30,000 to 40,000 crore in Transmission & Distribution Sector. Adding to the regular CAPEX requirements of the state, there is a potential of Rs.1-lakh crore of investment in Power Sector in the next 5-6 years in Odisha.”Hamza Arsiwala, President, IEEMA stated that ” IEEMA recognises the significant achievements of Odisha in the energy sector. The addition of 1,320 MW to OPGC’s capacity and the substantial increase in renewable energy share, which rose to 10.7% in 2022-23 from 2.74% in 2018-19, are commendable milestones. The state’s progressive Renewable Energy Policy, aiming to add about 10 GW of renewablecapacity by 2030, highlights a clear commitment to sustainable development.

Sunil Singhvi, President-Elect, IEEMA said, “The future of India’s growth lies in balancing development with environmental stewardship. Odisha’s initiatives in promoting green energy and reducing carbon emissions set a benchmark for other states. By continuing to prioritise sustainability, we can ensure long-term prosperity and a healthier planet for future generations.”

Vikram Gandotra, Vice President, IEEMA, commented, “Odisha is pioneering efforts in power sector reform, becoming the first state in India to initiate comprehensive changes. This visionary approach has laid a strong foundation for future growth and development.”

Devesh Goel, Chairman, IEEMA Eastern Region said “As we gather in the vibrant state of Odisha, we stand at the threshold of tremendous opportunities in the power sector, particularly in the eastern region of India. This is a time of great transformation, driven by technological advancements, policy reforms, and a growing emphasis on sustainable energy solutions. Odisha, with its rich resources and strategic location, is poised to play a pivotal role in this journey.”

The Odisha Power Conclave 2024 concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders to work together in achieving a sustainable and resilient power infrastructure that can meet the growing energy demands of the state.