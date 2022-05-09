Odisha: Tabs to record details of road accidents

Bhubaneswar: To record the details of motor vehicle accidents under Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) project, Transport Department gave 150 tabs to Odisha Police on Monday. The tabs were handed over to Shri Sunil Kumar Bansal, Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha by Shri Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary, Commerce & Transport Department.

Speaking at the event, Shri Bansal said, “Data is the key to find root cause of road accidents in the state. These tabs will enable collection of accident data on the spot by the investigating officer and facilitate timely exchange of information. This will help to establish an accurate and uniform accident data collection mechanism towards improving road safety in the State.”

The tabs will be used by the investigating officers of road side police stations to maintain database of road accidents. It will be easy for an investigating officer to enter the required information in tab instead of filling the form manually.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sethi, “Police and Transport department can work cohesively to reduce road accidents in the state. Accident data will help us to analyse the problem and find solution accordingly.”

Among others, Shri Arun Bothra, Transport Commissioner, Shri Srinibas Behera, Additional Commissioner Transport (Admin), Shri Dhananjaya Senapati, Additional Commissioner Transport (Tech.), Shri Lalmohan Sethi, Additional Commissioner Transport (Road Safety),Shri Sanjay Biswal, Joint Commissioner Transport (Road Safety) and Shri Bikash Chandra Choudhury, RTO, Bhubaneswar-I were present at the event.