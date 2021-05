Bhubaneswar: The drive of Odisha Police for prompt loading, transportation and supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen continues. In last 23 days, 726 tankers carrying about 13306 MT of medical oxygen have been dispatched under Odisha Police supervision & escort from Odisha to 13 deficit states.

Odisha Police has formed a dedicated corridor and is committed to ensure prompt and unhindered transportation through round the clock monitoring, so as to serve thousands of patients without any delay.