Odisha: Sundergarh District Reports 1348 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Sundergarh District Reports 1348 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 10059 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 12th Jan
New Positive Cases: 10059
Of which 0-18 years: 872
In quarantine: 5833
Local contacts: 4226
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 46
2. Balasore: 278
3. Bargarh: 76
4. Bhadrak: 138
5. Balangir: 216
6. Boudh: 15
7. Cuttack: 870
8. Deogarh: 18
9. Dhenkanal: 50
10. Gajapati: 82
11. Ganjam: 154
12. Jagatsinghpur: 142
13. Jajpur: 212
14. Jharsuguda: 219
15. Kalahandi: 123
16. Kandhamal: 36
17. Kendrapada: 51
18. Keonjhar: 109
19. Khurda: 3188
20. Koraput: 155
21. Malkangiri: 17
22. Mayurbhanj: 423
23. Nawarangpur: 122
24. Nayagarh: 102
25. Nuapada: 66
26. Puri: 272
27. Rayagada: 131
28. Sambalpur: 570
29. Sonepur: 106
30. Sundargarh: 1348
31. State Pool: 724
New recoveries: 949
Cumulative tested: 26403667
Positive: 1101606
Recovered: 1048732
Active cases: 44349