Odisha: Sundergarh District Reports 1348 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Sundergarh District Reports 1348 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 10059 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 12th Jan

New Positive Cases: 10059

Of which 0-18 years: 872

In quarantine: 5833

Local contacts: 4226

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 46

2. Balasore: 278

3. Bargarh: 76

4. Bhadrak: 138

5. Balangir: 216

6. Boudh: 15

7. Cuttack: 870

8. Deogarh: 18

9. Dhenkanal: 50

10. Gajapati: 82

11. Ganjam: 154

12. Jagatsinghpur: 142

13. Jajpur: 212

14. Jharsuguda: 219

15. Kalahandi: 123

16. Kandhamal: 36

17. Kendrapada: 51

18. Keonjhar: 109

19. Khurda: 3188

20. Koraput: 155

21. Malkangiri: 17

22. Mayurbhanj: 423

23. Nawarangpur: 122

24. Nayagarh: 102

25. Nuapada: 66

26. Puri: 272

27. Rayagada: 131

28. Sambalpur: 570

29. Sonepur: 106

30. Sundargarh: 1348

31. State Pool: 724

New recoveries: 949

Cumulative tested: 26403667

Positive: 1101606

Recovered: 1048732

Active cases: 44349