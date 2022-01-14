Odisha: Sundergarh District Reports 1049 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Sundergarh District Reports 1049 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 10273 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 13th Jan

New Positive Cases: 10273

Of which 0-18 years: 1065

In quarantine: 5962

Local contacts: 4311

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 85

2. Balasore: 457

3. Bargarh: 102

4. Bhadrak: 102

5. Balangir: 191

6. Boudh: 24

7. Cuttack: 844

8. Deogarh: 23

9. Dhenkanal: 69

10. Gajapati: 126

11. Ganjam: 55

12. Jagatsinghpur: 132

13. Jajpur: 143

14. Jharsuguda: 202

15. Kalahandi: 203

16. Kandhamal: 26

17. Kendrapada: 74

18. Keonjhar: 114

19. Khurda: 3496

20. Koraput: 186

21. Malkangiri: 30

22. Mayurbhanj: 340

23. Nawarangpur: 125

24. Nayagarh: 121

25. Nuapada: 45

26. Puri: 269

27. Rayagada: 183

28. Sambalpur: 529

29. Sonepur: 132

30. Sundargarh: 1049

31. State Pool: 796

New recoveries: 1447

Cumulative tested: 26479398

Positive: 1111879

Recovered: 1050179

Active cases: 53171