Odisha: Sundergarh, Biramitrapur Municipalities area Shutdown

Sundergarh: Sundergarh district administration ordered Shutdown of Sundergarh,Biramitrapur Municipalities area. Shutdown ordered in Sundergarh Municipality area on July 11 and July 12 . Biramitrapur Municipality area Shutdown . 3-day shutdown in all 11 wards of the municipality from 6PM of July 10 (today) till 6 PM of July 13 (Monday).

Sundargarh Collector, Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, said that in larger public interest & with a view to containing the spread of the COVID-19, there will be complete shutdown in Sundargarh Municipality area on July 11 (Saturday) & July (Sunday).

There is a need to take urgent preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease such as active surveillance, contact tracing, and social distancing, he said.

1. Following activities are allowed during the shutdown:-

All hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, medicine stores, movement of ambulance

District and Municipal Administration/ Police/ Fire Services

Central & State Government officials on emergency duty

Opening of Grocery Shops & Milk booths from 6.00 AM to 2.00 PM only

Telecom services, Petrol pumps

Print and Electronic Media identified by District Police

Water supply, Sanitation, Electricity supply and distribution

Movement of goods and goods carriers, whether loaded or unloaded

Industrial establishments, factories and construction activities

Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Services

Road transport on highways, road movement of transiting vehicles

Movement of Public Transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals

Marriages and Funerals, with permission of appropriate authority as per norms.

ATMs and critical financial institutions Clearing Houses

Dhabas along National and State Highways/ Major roads for takeaway only

LPG distribution, home delivery of cooking gas and associated facilities

Newspaper hawkers between 5.00 AM and 8.00 AM only

2. Post shutdown period, from 13.07.2020 (Monday) to 31.07.2020 (Friday), all shops, hotels (takeaway only), markets, business activities shall be allowed from 6.00 AM to 2.00 PM only. The activities at SI. No.1 above, shall be continued as usual.

3. Penal Provisions:

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable. Any deviation in this regard shall be viewed seriously and the violators will be prosecuted as per law.

