Odisha: Sundargarh reports 96 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours, Tally mounts to 11,586

Sundargarh: Sundargarh reports 96 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. Tally mounts to 11,586.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 1494 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. 867are quarantine cases & 627 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 2,98,768. Khurda records 153 COVID19 cases, followed by Cuttack with 112 new positives & Balasore (102). COVID19 claims 15 more lives in Odisha; toll mounts to 1393.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 83

2. Balasore: 102

3. Bargarh: 54

4. Bhadrak: 19

5. Balangir: 79

6. Boudh: 16

7. Cuttack: 112

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 28

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 26

12. Jagatsinghpur: 60

13. Jajpur: 37

14. Jharsuguda: 38

15. Kalahandi: 35

16. Kandhamal: 12

17. Kendrapada: 56

18. Keonjhar: 69

19. Khurda: 153

20. Koraput: 21

21. Malkangiri: 18

22. Mayurbhanj: 93

23. Nawarangpur: 32

24. Nayagarh: 34

25. Nuapada: 55

26. Puri: 63

27. Rayagada: 11

28. Sambalpur: 39

29. Sonepur: 12

30. Sundargarh: 96

31. State Pool: 30

New Recoveries: 1460

Cumulative Tested: 4838124

Positive: 298768

Recovered: 283533

Active cases: 13789

