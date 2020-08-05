Odisha: Sundargarh reports 83 new COVID19 cases Today; Total Tally at 1,704

Rourkela: Sundargarh reports 83 new COVID19 cases Today; Total Tally in the District reached at 1,704.

It should be noted that 1337 more COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 815 from quarantine centres & 522 remaining are local contacts . Tally at 39018. Ganjam reports the highest of 201 Covid19 cases today followed by Khurda with 196 cases. Cuttack reports a big surge of 168 cases.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 31

3. Bargarh: 14

4. Bhadrak: 22

5. Balangir: 11

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 168

8. Dhenkanal: 5

9. Gajapati: 75

10. Ganjam: 201

11. Jagatsinghpur: 21

12. Jajpur: 24

13. Jharsuguda: 10

14. Kalahandi: 13

15. Kandhamal: 20

16. Kendrapada: 37

17. Keonjhar: 80

18. Khurda: 196

19. Koraput: 31

20. Malkangiri: 38

21. Mayurbhanj: 15

22. Nawarangpur: 7

23. Nayagarh: 60

24. Puri: 73

25. Rayagada: 22

26. Sambalpur: 72

27. Sonepur: 3

28. Sundargarh: 83

New Recoveries: 1409

Cumulative Tested: 585505

Positive: 39018

Recovered: 24482

Active Cases: 14267

Related

comments