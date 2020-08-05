Odisha: Sundargarh reports 83 new COVID19 cases Today; Total Tally at 1,704

Rourkela: Sundargarh reports 83 new COVID19 cases Today; Total Tally in the District reached at 1,704.
It should be noted that 1337 more COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 815 from quarantine centres & 522 remaining are local contacts . Tally at 39018. Ganjam reports the highest of 201 Covid19 cases today followed by Khurda with 196 cases. Cuttack reports a big surge of 168 cases.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 31
3. Bargarh: 14
4. Bhadrak: 22
5. Balangir: 11
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 168
8. Dhenkanal: 5
9. Gajapati: 75
10. Ganjam: 201
11. Jagatsinghpur: 21
12. Jajpur: 24
13. Jharsuguda: 10
14. Kalahandi: 13
15. Kandhamal: 20
16. Kendrapada: 37
17. Keonjhar: 80
18. Khurda: 196
19. Koraput: 31
20. Malkangiri: 38
21. Mayurbhanj: 15
22. Nawarangpur: 7
23. Nayagarh: 60
24. Puri: 73
25. Rayagada: 22
26. Sambalpur: 72
27. Sonepur: 3
28. Sundargarh: 83
New Recoveries: 1409
Cumulative Tested: 585505
Positive: 39018
Recovered: 24482
Active Cases: 14267