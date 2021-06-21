Odisha: Sundargarh District Reports 80 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Sundargarh District Reports 80 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,031 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 20th June

New Positive Cases: 3031

In quarantine: 1738

Local contacts: 1293

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 121
  2. Balasore: 290
  3. Bargarh: 39
  4. Bhadrak: 135
  5. Balangir: 30
  6. Boudh: 40
  7. Cuttack: 295
  8. Deogarh: 11
  9. Dhenkanal: 90
  10. Gajapati: 25
  11. Ganjam: 26
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 107
  13. Jajpur: 226
  14. Jharsuguda: 17
  15. Kalahandi: 39
  16. Kandhamal: 38
  17. Kendrapada: 118
  18. Keonjhar: 68
  19. Khurda: 381
  20. Koraput: 68
  21. Malkangiri: 43
  22. Mayurbhanj: 167
  23. Nawarangpur: 63
  24. Nayagarh: 140
  25. Nuapada: 20
  26. Puri: 180
  27. Rayagada: 44
  28. Sambalpur: 30
  29. Sonepur: 22
  30. Sundargarh: 80
  31. State Pool: 78

New recovery: 5082

Cumulative tested: 13156199

Positive: 880533

Recovered: 840214

Active cases: 36633

 

 

 

 

 

 

