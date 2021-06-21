Odisha: Sundargarh District Reports 80 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Sundargarh District Reports 80 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,031 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 20th June

New Positive Cases: 3031

In quarantine: 1738

Local contacts: 1293

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 121 Balasore: 290 Bargarh: 39 Bhadrak: 135 Balangir: 30 Boudh: 40 Cuttack: 295 Deogarh: 11 Dhenkanal: 90 Gajapati: 25 Ganjam: 26 Jagatsinghpur: 107 Jajpur: 226 Jharsuguda: 17 Kalahandi: 39 Kandhamal: 38 Kendrapada: 118 Keonjhar: 68 Khurda: 381 Koraput: 68 Malkangiri: 43 Mayurbhanj: 167 Nawarangpur: 63 Nayagarh: 140 Nuapada: 20 Puri: 180 Rayagada: 44 Sambalpur: 30 Sonepur: 22 Sundargarh: 80 State Pool: 78

New recovery: 5082

Cumulative tested: 13156199

Positive: 880533

Recovered: 840214

Active cases: 36633