Odisha: Sundargarh District Reports 80 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Sundargarh District Reports 80 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,031 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 20th June
New Positive Cases: 3031
In quarantine: 1738
Local contacts: 1293
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 121
- Balasore: 290
- Bargarh: 39
- Bhadrak: 135
- Balangir: 30
- Boudh: 40
- Cuttack: 295
- Deogarh: 11
- Dhenkanal: 90
- Gajapati: 25
- Ganjam: 26
- Jagatsinghpur: 107
- Jajpur: 226
- Jharsuguda: 17
- Kalahandi: 39
- Kandhamal: 38
- Kendrapada: 118
- Keonjhar: 68
- Khurda: 381
- Koraput: 68
- Malkangiri: 43
- Mayurbhanj: 167
- Nawarangpur: 63
- Nayagarh: 140
- Nuapada: 20
- Puri: 180
- Rayagada: 44
- Sambalpur: 30
- Sonepur: 22
- Sundargarh: 80
- State Pool: 78
New recovery: 5082
Cumulative tested: 13156199
Positive: 880533
Recovered: 840214
Active cases: 36633