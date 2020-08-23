Odisha: Sundargarh District reports 70 new Covid-19 Positive Cases Today, total tally 3,808

Sundargarh: Sundargarh District reports 70 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the District reached at 3,808.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 2993 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Khordha reports highest single-day spike of 606 cases in last 24 hours. District-wise details of 2993 new positives .
COVID19 claims 10 more lives in Odisha. Deaths reported from Ganjam (3), Rayagada (2), Cuttack (2), Balangir (1) Nayagarh (1) and Gajapati (1).
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 21
2. Balasore: 115
3. Bargarh: 98
4. Bhadrak: 92
5. Balangir: 62
6. Boudh: 9
7. Cuttack: 158
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 60
10. Gajapati: 43
11. Ganjam: 271
12. Jagatsinghpur: 46
13. Jajpur: 121
14. Jharsuguda: 43
15. Kalahandi: 36
16. Kandhamal: 58
17. Kendrapada: 43
18. Keonjhar: 63
19. Khurda: 606
20. Koraput: 95
21. Malkangiri: 85
22. Mayurbhanj: 120
23. Nawarangpur: 68
24. Nayagarh: 153
25. Nuapada: 11
26. Puri: 156
27. Rayagada: 137
28. Sambalpur: 104
29. Sonepur: 40
30. Sundargarh: 70
New Recoveries: 1773
Cumulative Tested: 1302711
Positive: 78530
Recovered: 52276
Active Cases: 25792