Odisha: #Sundargarh District reports 6 new #COVID cases in last 24 hours, tally at 170

Sundargarh: Sundargarh District reports 6 new COVID cases in last 24 hours, tally at 170.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 210 new COVID cases in last 24 hours, tally at 5962. 174 detected from quarantine centres while 36 are local contacts.

Active cases rise to 1815 while recoveries remain at 4123. Ganjam reports maximum number of 58 cases followed by Khurda with 47 cases. 6 NDRF personnel who returned from Kolkata also tested positive (I&PR).

District Wise Cases

1. Khordha: 47

2. Keonjhar: 5

3. Deogarh: 1

4. Nawarangapur: 2

5. Nayagarh: 3

6. Ganjam: 58

7. Cuttack: 5

8. Angul: 1

9. Balasore: 2

10. Dhenkanal: 7

11. Jajpur: 8

12. Puri: 8

13. Gajapati: 29

14. Sundargarh: 6

15. Kendrapada: 3

16. Sambalpur: 1

17. Bolangir: 11

18. Mayurbhanj: 7

19. NDRF Personnel: 6 (Returned from Amphan duty in WB)

New recoveries: 135

Cumulative tested: 239815

Positive: 5962

Recovered: 4123

Active Cases: 1815

Related

comments