Odisha: Sundargarh District reports 56 fresh COVID19 cases; Tally at 4,475

Rourkela: Sundargarh District reports 56 fresh COVID19 cases; Tally at 4,475. It should be noted that 3025 fresh cases in Odisha; 1844 from quarantine centres & 1181 are local contacts . Tally at 106561. Khurda reports highest 666 cases followed by Cuttack (312), Ganjam (207) & Koraput (139). 11 COVID19 deaths in Odisha take State’s total death toll to 503. 2 from Puri, 2 from Mayurbhanj,2 from Khordha, 1 each from Kandhamal, Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack & Ganjam.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 58

2. Balasore: 40

3. Bargarh: 61

4. Bhadrak: 94

5. Balangir: 24

6. Boudh: 9

7. Cuttack: 312

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 132

10. Gajapati: 29

11. Ganjam: 207

12. Jagatsinghpur: 78

13. Jajpur: 85

14. Jharsuguda: 59

15. Kalahandi: 82

16. Kandhamal: 22

17. Kendrapada: 128

18. Keonjhar: 50

19. Khurda: 666

20. Koraput: 139

21. Malkangiri: 32

22. Mayurbhanj: 215

23. Nawarangpur: 46

24. Nayagarh: 67

25. Nuapada: 79

26. Puri: 136

27. Rayagada: 13

28. Sambalpur: 83

29. Sonepur: 22

30. Sundargarh: 56

New Recoveries: 4053

Cumulative Tested: 1839854

Positive: 106561

Recovered: 77286

Active Cases: 28719

Related

comments