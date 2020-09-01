Odisha: Sundargarh District reports 56 fresh COVID19 cases; Tally at 4,475

Rourkela: Sundargarh District reports 56 fresh COVID19 cases; Tally at 4,475. It should be noted that 3025 fresh cases in Odisha; 1844 from quarantine centres & 1181 are local contacts . Tally at 106561. Khurda reports highest 666 cases followed by Cuttack (312), Ganjam (207) & Koraput (139). 11 COVID19 deaths in Odisha take State’s total death toll to 503. 2 from Puri, 2 from Mayurbhanj,2 from Khordha, 1 each from Kandhamal, Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack & Ganjam.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 58
2. Balasore: 40
3. Bargarh: 61
4. Bhadrak: 94
5. Balangir: 24
6. Boudh: 9
7. Cuttack: 312
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Dhenkanal: 132
10. Gajapati: 29
11. Ganjam: 207
12. Jagatsinghpur: 78
13. Jajpur: 85
14. Jharsuguda: 59
15. Kalahandi: 82
16. Kandhamal: 22
17. Kendrapada: 128
18. Keonjhar: 50
19. Khurda: 666
20. Koraput: 139
21. Malkangiri: 32
22. Mayurbhanj: 215
23. Nawarangpur: 46
24. Nayagarh: 67
25. Nuapada: 79
26. Puri: 136
27. Rayagada: 13
28. Sambalpur: 83
29. Sonepur: 22
30. Sundargarh: 56
New Recoveries: 4053
Cumulative Tested: 1839854
Positive: 106561
Recovered: 77286
Active Cases: 28719