Odisha: Sundargarh District reports 50 fresh COVID19 infections in the last 24 hours

Sundargarh: Sundargarh District reports 50 fresh COVID19 infections in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 363 fresh COVID19 infections; 208 quarantine cases & 155 are local contact cases. Total caseload surges to 3,26,596. Three more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,839.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 23

2. Balasore: 20

3. Bargarh: 11

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 8

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 22

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 5

11. Jagatsinghpur: 1

12. Jajpur: 13

13. Jharsuguda: 12

14. Kalahandi: 7

15. Kendrapada: 10

16. Keonjhar: 12

17. Khurda: 50

18. Koraput: 1

19. Malkangiri: 2

20. Mayurbhanj: 17

21. Nawarangpur: 3

22. Nayagarh: 2

23. Nuapada: 7

24. Puri: 27

25. Sambalpur: 35

26. Sonepur: 1

27. Sundargarh: 50

28. State Pool: 12

New recoveries: 338

Cumulative tested: 6635980

Positive: 326596

Recovered: 321647

Active cases: 3057

