Odisha: Sundargarh District reports 50 fresh COVID19 infections in the last 24 hours

Sundargarh: Sundargarh District reports 50 fresh COVID19 infections in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 363 fresh COVID19 infections; 208 quarantine cases & 155 are local contact cases. Total caseload surges to 3,26,596. Three more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,839.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 23
2. Balasore: 20
3. Bargarh: 11
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 8
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 22
8. Dhenkanal: 1
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 5
11. Jagatsinghpur: 1
12. Jajpur: 13
13. Jharsuguda: 12
14. Kalahandi: 7
15. Kendrapada: 10
16. Keonjhar: 12
17. Khurda: 50
18. Koraput: 1
19. Malkangiri: 2
20. Mayurbhanj: 17
21. Nawarangpur: 3
22. Nayagarh: 2
23. Nuapada: 7
24. Puri: 27
25. Sambalpur: 35
26. Sonepur: 1
27. Sundargarh: 50
28. State Pool: 12
New recoveries: 338
Cumulative tested: 6635980
Positive: 326596
Recovered: 321647
Active cases: 3057