Rourkela: Sundargarh District reports 5 new COVID19 Cases in last 24 hours, total tally 673. Of the 5 new COVID19 cases reported, one person is being treated at Bhubaneswar, three are contacts of previous positive and one is a symptomatic case.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 616 new COVID19 Cases in last 24 hours, total Positive Cases in the state reached at 13737. While 415 cases reported from quarantine centres & 201 are local contacts. Ganjam reports highest 283 cases.

Related

comments