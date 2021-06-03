Odisha: Sundargarh District reports 338 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Sundargarh: Sundargarh District reports 338 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours . It should be noted that Odisha adds 8839 more Covid cases to its tally in the last 24 hours. Khordha records maximum 1235 positives. State’s cumulative Covid-19 cases rise to 790970. A total of 70178 samples were tested in #Odisha, yesterday.
Covid-19 Report For 2nd June
New Positive Cases: 8839
In quarantine: 4948
Local contacts: 3891
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 414
2. Balasore: 395
3. Bargarh: 193
4. Bhadrak: 419
5. Balangir: 89
6. Boudh: 179
7. Cuttack: 769
8. Deogarh: 84
9. Dhenkanal: 510
10. Gajapati: 52
11. Ganjam: 196
12. Jagatsinghpur: 317
13. Jajpur: 493
14. Jharsuguda: 121
15. Kalahandi: 145
16. Kandhamal: 58
17. Kendrapada: 302
18. Keonjhar: 188
19. Khurda: 1235
20. Koraput: 99
21. Malkangiri: 85
22. Mayurbhanj: 583
23. Nawarangpur: 129
24. Nayagarh: 246
25. Nuapada: 34
26. Puri: 438
27. Rayagada: 216
28. Sambalpur: 194
29. Sonepur: 118
30. Sundargarh: 338
31. State Pool: 200
New recoveries: 10594
Cumulative tested: 11972226
Positive: 790970
Recovered: 702621
Active cases: 85423