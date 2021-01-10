Odisha: Sundargarh District reports 31 COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Sundargarh: Sundargarh District reports 31 COVID19 cases in last 24 hours . It should be noted that Spike of 260 COVID19 cases in Odisha in last 24 hours; 151 quarantine cases & 109are local contact cases. State’s total caseload surges to 3,31,862.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 21
2. Balasore: 2
3. Bargarh: 19
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 9
6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 24
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 18
11. Ganjam: 5
12. Jagatsinghpur: 1
13. Jajpur: 9
14. Jharsuguda: 15
15. Kalahandi: 8
16. Kandhamal: 3
17. Kendrapada: 2
18. Keonjhar: 10
19. Khurda: 11
20. Koraput: 1
21. Malkangiri: 1
22. Mayurbhanj: 11
23. Nawarangpur: 2
24. Nuapada: 8
25. Puri: 9
26. Rayagada: 3
27. Sambalpur: 19
28. Sonepur: 3
29. Sundargarh: 31
30. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 269
Cumulative tested: 7172090
Positive: 331862
Recovered: 327803
Active cases: 2115