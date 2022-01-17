Odisha: Sundargarh District Reports 1447 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Sundargarh District Reports 1447 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 10489 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 16th Jan
New Positive Cases: 10489
Of which 0-18 years: 982
In quarantine: 6082
Local contacts: 4407
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 158
2. Balasore: 433
3. Bargarh: 166
4. Bhadrak: 118
5. Balangir: 238
6. Boudh: 85
7. Cuttack: 786
8. Deogarh: 44
9. Dhenkanal: 70
10. Gajapati: 109
11. Ganjam: 92
12. Jagatsinghpur: 207
13. Jajpur: 195
14. Jharsuguda: 225
15. Kalahandi: 163
16. Kandhamal: 56
17. Kendrapada: 90
18. Keonjhar: 105
19. Khurda: 2934
20. Koraput: 162
21. Malkangiri: 55
22. Mayurbhanj: 383
23. Nawarangpur: 159
24. Nayagarh: 193
25. Nuapada: 108
26. Puri: 198
27. Rayagada: 253
28. Sambalpur: 387
29. Sonepur: 163
30. Sundargarh: 1447
31. State Pool: 707
New recoveries: 4452
Cumulative tested: 26701571
Positive: 1144401
Recovered: 1060067
Active cases: 75797