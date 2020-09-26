Odisha: Sundargarh District reports 101 COVID19 cases Today; Total tally 7,168

Sundargarh: Sundargarh District reports 101 COVID19 cases Today; Total tally in the district reached at 7,168.

4356 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2529 from quarantine centres & 1827 are local contacts. Tally rises to 2,05,452. Khordha records all-time-high of 902 fresh COVID19 cases followed by Cuttack (409) and Angul (197).

16 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in last 24 hours. Toll rises to 783

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 197

2. Balasore: 194

3. Bargarh: 106

4. Bhadrak: 124

5. Balangir: 76

6. Boudh: 49

7. Cuttack: 409

8. Deogarh: 14

9. Dhenkanal: 84

10. Gajapati: 20

11. Ganjam: 62

12. Jagatsinghpur: 171

13. Jajpur: 136

14. Jharsuguda: 120

15. Kalahandi: 71

16. Kandhamal: 91

17. Kendrapada: 119

18. Keonjhar: 55

19. Khurda: 902

20. Koraput: 82

21. Malkangiri: 28

22. Mayurbhanj: 153

23. Nawrangpur: 58

24. Nayagarh: 51

25. Nuapada: 173

26. Puri: 168

27. Rayagada: 121

28. Sambalpur: 81

29. Sonepur: 14

30. Sundargarh: 101

31. State Pool: 326

New Recovery: 4388

Cumulative Tested: 3062717

Positive: 205452

Recovered: 165432

Active Case: 39184

