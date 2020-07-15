Odisha: Sundargarh District reported 15 new COVID19 cases; total tally 740

Rourkela: Sundargarh District reported 15 new COVID19 cases; total tally in the district reached at 740.

Out of the 15 cases reported, One is at BBSR COVID hospital, one COVID warrior, 9 are returnees from outside state, one contact of previous positive, one pregnant lady and two contacts with symptoms who were admitted at RGH.

It should be noted that Odisha reported 618 new COVID19 cases today; total tally 14898411 from quarantine centres & 207 are local contacts . Ganjam reports the maximum with 286 Covid19 cases in Odisha today. Khurda & Balasore report 107 & 61 cases respectively. Local contact infections also post a sharp spike with 207 new cases. 5 more COVID19 patients die in Odisha; 3 succumb to the virus, another 2 died due to other health complications.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 14

2. Balasore: 61

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Bolangir: 2

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 16

7. Dhenkanal: 2

8. Ganjam: 286

9. Jagatsinghpur: 26

10. Jajpur: 5

11. Jharsuguda: 1

12. Kendrapada: 9

13. Keonjhar: 5

14. Khurda: 107

15. Koraput: 1

16. Malkangiri: 13

17. Mayurbhanj: 21

18. Nayagarh: 15

19. Puri: 5

20. Rayagada: 1

21. Sambalpur: 10

22. Sundargarh: 15

New Recoveries: 609

Cumulative Tested: 353824

Positive: 14898

Recovered: 9864

Active Cases: 4933

Related

comments