Odisha successfully surpassed 7 million COVID19 test milestone

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has successfully surpassed 7 million COVID19 test milestone. CM Naveen Patnaik salute to the spirit, discipline & determination of people of Odisha, who have set an example for all in the fight against Covid.

Glad to share that #Odisha has successfully surpassed 7 million #COVID19 test milestone. Salute to the spirit, discipline & determination of people of Odisha, who have set an example for all in the fight against Covid. #OdishaFightsBack pic.twitter.com/53ynzsYvqg — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 1, 2021

Related

comments