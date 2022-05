Bhubaneswar: In a matter of pride, the Odisha Sub Junior Men’s Team is all set for Goa to participate in the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022 from 4-15 May.

Besides, Arbin Toppo will lead the team with Rohit Singh as his deputy. P Lakshminarayan will accompany the team as the Head Coach.

Further, DilipTirkey Chairman, OHPC, Sailendra Kumar Jena, Joint Secy, DSYS and other officials interacted with them and encouraged them to do their best.