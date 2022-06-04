Odisha : STF seizes huge cache of brown sugar worth Rs 5 crore in Bhubaneswar , nabs 3 drugs smuggler

Bhubaneswar :A team of the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch has seized huge cache of brown sugar worth Rs 5 crore in Bhubaneswar from the possession of three youths.

According to sources, the team kept an eye and laid a trap on the Bhuabneswar- Puri highway after getting information about the moments of the peddlers and regarding brown sugar trafficking in the area. As soon as the peddlers got into trap the police seized the contraband and arrested three members of a brown sugar racket .