Odisha State Tribal Museum reopens from 18th December

Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Tribal Museum, CRP Square SCSTRTI will reopen from 18th December, said Prof. Dr. A.B. Ota, Director, SCSTRTI. He said that visitors will follow the guidelines to prevent spread of Covid-19. Visitors body temperature will be checked by using thermal forehead scanner before entering to the Museum Campus and at the entrance gate of the Museum while moving into the Museum. Anybody found having normal body temperature will not be allowed entry to the museum. Those visitors not wearing mask will not be allowed entry. Visitors need to maintain a space of at least 10 feet from each other while visiting the Tribal Museum. Visitors should sanitize their hands by using Hand Sanitizer available at the entry point of Museum Complex. Visitors are not allowed to touch any show-case, Touch

Screen Kiosk, VR Head Set and Artifacts displayed in the Museum galleries and tribal huts.

They are only allowed to view the exhibits and read the write ups in the display show-case. No visitors above the age of 65 and below the age of 14 is allowed to the Tribal Museum. The museum will remain open from 10AM to 5.30 PM from Monday to Friday in the week till further orders. 10 visitors are allowed to enter the museum main gate at a time, out of which 5 will be allowed to enter into the 5 Display Hall (one to each Display Hall) and 5 others will be allowed to visit the Tribal Huts (one to each hut at a time).

