Bhubaneswar: As a new initiative Odisha State Tribal Museum goes virtual during COVID19 pandemic. The virtual tour will enable the audience to visualize the exclusive

tribal artifacts, habitats and unique aspects of Tribal Museum. Established in 1952, the Museum of Tribal Art & Artifacts now known as Odisha State Tribal Museum celebrates the life and culture of Odisha’s 62 tribal communities and is regarded as one of the best Tribal Museums in India. Located in Bhubaneswar, it is popularly called the Tribal Museum. The Museum has been conceptualized as a ‘Museum of Man’ showcasing the rich cultural past and present of Odisha’s tribes. A hub of anthropological knowledge for visitors and research scholars, the Museum’s primary role is to represent the richness of indigenous tribal cultures

and multifaceted religion, cultural and social system followed by tribal communities.

An innovative initiative (Virtual Tour of Odisha State Tribal Museum) has been taken by ST & SC Development Department, to enable audience to visualize the exclusive artifacts and unique aspects of Tribal Museum being at home. One can visit the face-book and twitter pages @scstrti, @scstdev. In every Sunday visitors can virtually visit museum. Virtual tour will continue for 14 week, which begins from 2nd August, says Prof. Dr. A. B. Ota, Director, SCSTRTI.

