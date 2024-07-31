Odisha State Ophthalmological Society Mid-Term Annual Conference held at AIIMS Bhubaneswar 

Bhubaneswar: The rising trend of pediatric blindness due to decreased infant mortality rates and various risk factors such as prematurity, hypoxia, and nutritional deficiencies is a growing concern. Experts emphasized the need to enhance state-of-the-art oculoplasty services at peripheral centers and to train more ophthalmologists to address eye health issues and reduce the blindness burden. These discussions took place at the midterm conference of the Odisha State Ophthalmological Society held at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The one-day scientific programme saw the participation of 230 eye specialists, including postgraduate doctors from various medical colleges across Odisha. Key discussion points included the urgent need for awareness about glaucoma, which can cause irreversible blindness and is seen in every fourth patient visiting eye OPDs. Senior ophthalmologists highlighted the importance of spreading awareness about its causes and management.

Distinguished attendees included Prof. Jeewan S Titiyal, Padmashree from AIIMS, New Delhi, and Dr. Ajit Babu Majji, former president of the All India Ophthalmological Society from Hyderabad.

On this significant day, which coincides with Gurupurnima, Prof. Biswambhar Rajguru, a 97-year-old senior eye specialist and esteemed teacher, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Prof. Rajguru, the second Ophthalmologist in Odisha, was recognized for his lifelong dedication to the development of Ophthalmological science and society in the state. In his acceptance speech, he expressed his happiness about the progress made in ophthalmological science in Odisha and reflected on the challenges he faced during his early years, around the British era and the era of the Kings, while earning his Ophthalmology degrees from Madras Medical College and Andhra Medical College.

AIIMS BHUBANESWAR Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas conveyed his best wishes for the programme. The inauguration ceremony was graced by Dr. N Deep Bag and Dr. P R Mohapatra, Dean of AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Both emphasized the importance of eye health, stating, “The eye is the window to the body.”

The conference featured various scientific programs, including surgical technique demonstrations, case discussions, and competitions such as “Teachers of Tomorrow” and “Champions of Odisha” for postgraduate doctors.

Dr. Sucheta Parija, the organizing secretary, delivered the vote of thanks. The local organizing committee, led by Dr. P.K. Mohanty, Dr. Indrani Rath, Dr. K.C. Padhy, Dr. Subal Kishore Kar, Dr. Srimanta Behera, Dr. Samir Patra, Prof. Sarmistha Behera, Dr. Jaiesh Toppo, Dr. Priyadarshini Mishra, Dr. Bhagabat Nayak, Dr. Sandip Kumar Sahu, Dr. Bruttendu Moharana, Dr. Bijnya Panda, and other resident doctors and staff, successfully managed the programme.