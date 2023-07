Bhubaneswar: Giving further boost to the industrial development in Odisha, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) approved 11 investment proposals worth ₹3,266 Cr. These projects will create as many as 9,146 job opportunities in different districts.

The approved proposals are from diverse sectors like steel, chemical, food processing, refractories, textile and apparel, IT, plastic & renewable energy.