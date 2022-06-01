Odisha :State level observance of World No Tobacco Day was held at Jayadev Bhawan in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: State level observance of World No Tobacco Day was held at Jayadev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Besides, the Students from different Schools and Colleges, Technical Education institutes, Universities, AIIMS Bhubaneswar also attended the meeting and two educational videos on Tobacco Control, Annual Report of State NTCP achievements and Guidelines for Tobacco free Educational institutions were released on the occasion

Further, DG Police, Addl Chief Secy, @HFWOdisha, Commissioner, Food Safety, Dir, Health Services, Dir, Public Health, Dir, SIHFW, Dir, Food Safety, Dy Commissioner Excise, Officers from Higher Education Dept, Mission Shakti attended the meeting as Chief Guest and Guests of Honour.