Bhubaneswar: Odisha State AFL (Australian Football), Championship Centurion Cup 2024 hosted by Odisha Footy Association (OFA), Centurion University, Odisha, and THAMARRURR Youth, Australia in association with AFL India. This championship LEAGUE was played on 8th and 9th November 2024. 14 teams participated in this League and all the matches were played in a double header league basis.

Taking place on the grounds of Centurion University, Bhubaneswar, the championship saw participation of 14 teams around Odisha, fielding 8 senior men’s team, 2 junior men’s team, and 4 senior women’s team comprising over 200 players and officials. The teams participating in this league are Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Centurion, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Khordha, Cuttack & Dhenkanal.

The Champion Team of this prestigious League qualified to participate in National Championship to be conducted by AFL India.

In an exciting showdown, Team Khordha emerged victorious in junior, Team Mayurbhanj senior in women’s and Team Keonjhar secured a commendable victory in senior men’s divisions. Team Centurion declared runners-up showcased their longstanding dominance in both senior women’s and men’s tournament

Day one started with the inauguration event attended by Dr. Supriya Pattanayak, Vice Chancellor, Centurion University Odisha, Dr. Ajay Kumar Nayak, Pro-VC, Centurion University Odisha and Dr. Surjyaprakash S Choudhury, Neurologist.

The awards were handed out by a number of special guests attending the tournament, including the Chief Guest Mr. Ashok Mohanty, Dy. Director, Sports, Govt. of Odisha, PROF. Jaganath Padhi, Director, Centurion University, BBSR Campus , Mr. R. K. Mandal, Sr. Football Coach, Mr. Rabinarayan Routray, Director Sports, Centurion University.

The tournament concluded on a high with a lively awards ceremony post both the Grand Finals, followed by the winning team’s jubilant celebration, dancing to the tunes of their folk music. It was more than just a sporting event; it was a celebration of resilience, sportsmanship, and the shared love for Australian Football.