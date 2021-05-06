Bhubaneswar: Odisha starts construction of vaccine production unit; COVAXIN production targeted to commence in state from June 2022. Because of conducive policies of the State Govt and Ease of doing business reforms and smooth land allotment process of IDCO the construction of vaccine production unit has started at Andharua, BBSR. The required statutory clearances & permissions have also been granted for this.

IDCO CMD Sanjay Kumar apprised that IDCO has created a State of the Art Hub incubation center near Infocity, Bhubaneswar. Sri Singh also said that two floors with around 28 thousand sq ft space can be made available in this center for incubation facilities.

It was decided to further develop the center with modern facilities and house the incubation units of MS & ME, IT and Biotechnology in the same building so as to create an advanced and mutually-boosting eco-system of incubation.