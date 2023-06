Puri: Stage all set for the return journey of the Holy Trinity-Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra & Mahaprabhu Jagannath-to their abode Srimandir after a nine-day sojourn to Gundicha Temple in Puri.

Hectic preparations underway for Bahuda Yatra or Return Car Festival today at Puri, Odisha. All three chariots of Lord Jagannath, elder brother Lord Balabhadra and their sister Devi Subhadra are parked in front of the Gundicha temple, ready to return to the Shree Mandir.