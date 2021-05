Bhubaneswar: SRC PK Jena holds a preparatory meet with all concerned depts, Secys & IMD Director on preparedness for the possible cyclone in Bay of Bengal; advises all the depts to keep manpower & machinery in readiness informed Odisha State Disaster Management Authority .

It should be noted that Cyclone Yaas Likely To Make Landfall Between Odisha, Bengal Coast On May 26 informed IMD .