Odisha : SRC directs collectors to distribute sanitary pads in flood-hit areas for free

Bhubaneswar : The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has written to the Collectors of 10 flood-hit districts- Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Boudh, asking them to make it sure that girls and women in marooned villages get sanitary pads.

As per the letter,“Proper medical care along with sanitation measures is essential for women/girls who are marooned due to flood. Hence, you are requested to kindly instruct CDMO to procure sanitary/hygienic as emergency sanitation measures (emergent relief) and distribute to women/girls in the marooned areas. The cost of such expenditure shall be borne by SRC out of SDRF.”