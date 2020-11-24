Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera Launches Age Appropriate Fitness Protocol in Odia

Bhubaneswar: Today, Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Shri Tusharkanti Behera, under the Fit India movement, launched the ‘Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols’ in Odia, for all age groups, via virtual conferencing, that will educate public on how to evaluate their physical wellbeing and adopt simple exercises into their daily routine for a healthy lifestyle. The protocols in the form of three books will create awareness on the benefits of adopting an active lifestyle and being available in both Odia and English will reach out and benefit a larger diaspora within the State.

Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols and Guidelines has been jointly developed by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and designed by experts for all age groups, namely, 5 to 18 years, 18 to 65 years and 65 years and above to suit a wide section of the society.

Fit India Movement, a people centric initiative of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Sports Authority of India (SAI), has gained momentum nationally and even in the State, the sports fraternity and fitness enthusiasts have shown enthusiastic participation and adopted fitness routines into their busy lives.

Launching the three books, Hon’ble Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Shri Tusharkanti Behera, said, “I am happy to launch the ‘Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols and Guidelines in Odia’ under the Fit India Movement. These protocols designed for three different age groups, include simple tests and basic guidelines that demystifies what it means to stay fit and active. The launch of the protocols in regional language is a significant step. Being available now in both English and Odia, in the state, the outreach will be widespread. It will further the objective of the mission and contribute towards a healthy and fit society.”

As many of our daily routines remain restricted during the coronavirus pandemic, these protocols and guidelines will be helpful in creating further awareness on staying Fit and motivate our citizens to make the necessary changes to their lifestyle and assist them to reach their health goals at a convenient pace. I encourage all to go through these and devote some time towards their physical and mental wellbeing he added.

On this occasion, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports, Shri. Vishal K Dev, Director-cum-Additional Secretary, Sports, Shri R Vineel Krishna, Regional Director, SAI Eastern Region Kolkata, Shri Vineet Kumar and Deputy Secretary, Sports, Shri Shailendra Jena were also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi had launched Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols on 24th September 2020, the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement.

Related

comments